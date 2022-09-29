Life Time opens luxury apartments next to Henderson fitness club

The rental complex boasts secure lockers for package deliveries, floor-to-ceiling windows, high-end finishes and, rare for Southern Nevada, underground parking.

Life Time Inc.’s health club isn’t your typical workout spot.

It has indoor and outdoor pools, a cafe, tennis courts, activities for kids and a spa with hair, skin and nail services.

Now, the high-end fitness chain is offering another option: a place to live.

Life Time recently opened a 149-unit apartment complex next to its Henderson gym. The luxury rental property, across the street from Green Valley Ranch Resort, cost more than $70 million to develop, said Eric Padget, senior director of real estate at Minnesota-based Life Time.

It boasts secure lockers for package deliveries, floor-to-ceiling windows, high-end finishes and, rare for Southern Nevada, underground parking.

Rents at Life Time Living are not cheap. They start at about $3,000 per month, said Padget, who noted that penthouse-style units are leasing for more than $7,000 per month. The rents include a Life Time health club membership.

“Connectivity to the club is the highest priority,” Padget said.

Jeffrey Whitney, who moved to the complex in August, said it was “kind of ideal” for him to be in a fitness community.

Whitney, 50, said he lives next to one of the best gyms he’s ever been to, and that he gets most of his meals from the cafe.

The menu includes salads, sandwiches, and almond butter and “body builder” shakes.

He said the apartments are “extremely high-quality,” and there is “basically a small army of on-site concierge staff.”

His top-floor, corner unit spans 1,048 square feet and came semi-furnished. The one-bedroom apartment also costs around $4,000 per month.

“It’s a lot of money,” Whitney said, but “to me, it’s worth it.”

Life Time, which boasts nearly 160 athletic clubs across the U.S. and Canada, announced plans for the apartment complex in spring 2019, saying it would also open Life Time Living locations in Dallas and the Miami area. At the time, the Southern Nevada project was expected to open in late 2020.

Less than a year later, however, the pandemic shut down much of the economy overnight, with gyms and countless other businesses forced to close as government officials tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health clubs, like other businesses, also faced capacity restrictions and mask requirements, which couldn’t have been pleasant for people exercising.

Life Time spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw said this week that the pandemic “shifted several of our projects as we worked to ensure we were fiscally responsible and focused on our open clubs. That said, all construction projects that were paused have since been completed or are in motion.”

Life Time also has a club in Summerlin, but Padget said the company has no plans to build an apartment complex near that location.

However, it plans to break ground on a new southwest valley club in 2023, she said. Life Time purchased that site, at the corner of Sunset Road and Durango Drive, across from Ikea, in 2019.

The proposed three-story facility would stand 60 feet tall, span 125,500 square feet and include weightlifting, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness classes, sport courts and spa and salon services, county documents previously showed.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.