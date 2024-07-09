More housing proposed for Downtown Summerlin

Developer Howard Hughes Holdings has submitted plans to build another project near the Whole Foods-anchored retail center.

A rendering for a mixed-use residential and retail project that could be built next to a under-construction Whole Foods anchored retail near Downtown Summerlin. (Clark County)

A rendering for a mixed-use residential and retail project that could be built next to a under-construction Whole Foods anchored retail near Downtown Summerlin. (Clark County)

More housing could be developed next to the Whole Foods Market retail center under construction in Downtown Summerlin.

Developer Howard Hughes Holdings has proposed a mixed-use project consisting of two buildings to contain 339 apartments and 15,000 square feet of retail space. It’s proposed for a site near the Whole Foods-anchored 7.4-acre retail center at the intersection of Town Center Drive and Sahara Avenue, according to documents filed with Clark County.

”To cater to the growing preference for convenient, engaging living environments, Howard Hughes is embarking on the initial planning stages of a new multifamily project at Downtown Summerlin,” a Howard Hughes spokesperson said in an emailed statement on the proposal.

The development timeline for this project hasn’t been established, the spokesperson said. It’s also unclear how many tenants could occupy the retail space.

Some other amenities for the residential portion of the Howard Hughes’ proposal include a pool, spa, fitness center, barbecue area, bike storage, charging for electric vehicles and courtyards.

The two buildings are set to only occupy about four acres of a 37.6-acre site. It doesn’t appear Howard Hughes has submitted plans to develop the other 33.6 acres of land as of yet.

The Clark County Commission is expected to review the design of the project at a meeting in August.

Howard Hughes has said the Whole Foods-anchored retail center would serve as a “catalyst” for further development in the area. A Starbucks and other tenants are expected to occupy the center.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.