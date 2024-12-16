More than 1,400 new homes planned for North Las Vegas

KB Home has purchased over 200 acres of land in North Las Vegas and plans to build a community of new homes for first-time homebuyers.

This undated rendering from KB Home shows one of the homes the company plans to build on a 212-acre plot of land in Tule Springs in North Las Vegas. (KB Home)

Homebuilder KB Home has bought 212 acres in Tule Springs in the city of North Las Vegas for a planned community of 1,483 new homes.

According to Clark County property records, KB Home paid $91 million for the land, which sits north of the 215 Beltway at North 5th Street.

Aaron Hirschi, the regional general manager for KB Home said land development for the community, whch will be called Sandstone at Tule Springs, will start in the next few months. Home construction should begin in 2026, he said, but a completion date for the community is not set yet.

“The city of North Las Vegas has made a tremendous economic development effort over the past decade to this submarket, making it a highly sought after neighborhood,” Hirschi said. “KB Home is excited to bring our new, affordably priced homes to the established Villages at Tule Springs master plan.”

The community will feature townhomes and single-family homes that will range from 1,200 to 3,000 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. Hirschi said the community is targeting first-time buyers.

The community will feature dog parks, playgrounds and walking trails.

“KB Home continues grow its presence in the Southern Nevada market with the focus to be one of the leading homebuilders by volume in the area,” he said. “The Villages at Tule Springs in North Las Vegas has been a very successful submarket for KB Home and homebuyers are attracted to the area for many reasons, including its established amenities and commuter-friendly location that offers an exceptional lifestyle.”

