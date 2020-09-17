UnCommons releases first confirmed tenant

CBRE Group, a prominent commercial real estate brokerage, plans to move its local office to UnCommons.

Heavy construction equipment is seen at UnCommons project site at the Southeast corner of S. Durango/215 interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE Group plans to move its Las Vegas office to UnCommons, a 40-acre mixed-use project in the southwest valley, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy Matter Real Estate Group)

The developer of a $400 million mixed-use complex in Las Vegas has unveiled its first confirmed office tenant.

Matter Real Estate Group announced Thursday that CBRE Group, a prominent commercial real estate brokerage, plans to move its local office to UnCommons, a 40-acre project in the southwest valley that calls for office space, apartments, eateries, fitness studios and a movie theater.

CBRE will occupy nearly 20,000 square feet, covering an entire floor in one of UnCommons’ five office buildings, the developer said.

The brokerage firm’s local headquarters are in the Hughes Center office park east of the Strip, though its offices are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It expects to have roughly 70 people in the new office, said Cassie Catania-Hsu, CBRE’s Las Vegas market leader.

Matter previously expected to break ground in April on UnCommons, located at the southeast corner of Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, near Ikea. But it shelved the start of construction after the pandemic sparked sweeping business closures and other chaos.

Its team has redesigned elements of the project with new health and safety features, including “near hospital-quality” heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; touchless access points; and interior finishes that will be “made with materials to limit the spread of bacteria,” Matter said last month.

Pete Schippits, president of CBRE’s Mountain-Northwest division, said in Thursday’s news release that the landlord’s “commitment to health and safety helped solidify our decision to move our Las Vegas office to UnCommons.”

Matter broke ground last month and expects to open the first phase of UnCommons in early 2022.

