$400M UnCommons project breaks ground after pandemic delay

Developers have broken ground on a $400 million mixed-use project in Las Vegas.

UnCommons, a rendering of which is seen here, is a planned 40-acre, $400 million mixed-use project in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy Wicked Creative)

UnCommons, a rendering of which is seen here, is a planned 40-acre, $400 million mixed-use project in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Courtesy Wicked Creative)

Heavy construction equipments are seen at UnCommons project site at the Southeast corner of S. Durango/215 interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy construction equipment is seen at UnCommons project site at the Southeast corner of S. Durango/215 interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Heavy construction equipments are seen at UnCommons project site at the Southeast corner of S. Durango/215 interchange on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UnCommons project site at the Southeast corner of S. Durango/215 interchange photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of UnCommons, a proposed mixed-use project at the southeast corner of the S. Durango Drive/215 Beltway interchange in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

After the coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans, developers have broken ground on a $400 million mixed-use project in Las Vegas.

Matter Real Estate Group started construction last week on UnCommons, a 40-acre project in the southwest valley that calls for office space, food and beverage spots, and apartments. Crews are doing site work and are expected to start pouring foundations in early October, Matter partner Jim Stuart said.

The project’s first phase is slated to finish in early 2022.

Las Vegas’ tourism-dependent economy has been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak, and though construction never stopped in the valley, Matter shelved its previously planned April start after the public health crisis sparked sweeping business closures and other chaos.

Its team has redesigned elements of the project with new health and safety features, including “near hospital-quality” heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems; touchless access points; and interior finishes that will be “made with materials to limit the spread of bacteria,” according to a news release.

Stuart, whose firm obtained a $150 million construction loan for UnCommons last year, said his group was able to rework the project before they started building it.

“We were financed, which today would be nearly impossible to do, but importantly we had not put a shovel in the ground,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.