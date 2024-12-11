54°F
Inaugural TEDxLasVegas coming in 2025

The exterior of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas, wh ...
The exterior of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in downtown Las Vegas, which houses the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, is seen on Nov. 27, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2024 - 12:05 pm
 

Ted Talks are coming to Las Vegas in 2025, with experiences geared towards Sin City industries.

TEDxLasVegas is landing at Symphony Park on April 5 for its inaugural event with theme “At the Crossroads.” The event will feature over a dozen TEDx talks located at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center. There will also be programming at the event, with restaurants, venues, cultural hubs, community spaces and artists to highlight the theme.

“Las Vegas is home to incredible environmental and public health advocates committed to building a better future,” said organizer Cassie Snow and chair of Climate Reality Project Las Vegas. “TEDxLasVegas offers a powerful platform to amplify these voices, foster collaboration, and transform ideas into tangible change on a global scale.”

The theme “At the Crossroads” is showcasing the intersection between industries like film, arts, sports, entertainment and more; as well as highlighting how Las Vegas leads the way in those industries.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 6 with some early bird pricing available. Speakers and performers can apply on the TEDxLasVegas website until Jan. 7.

