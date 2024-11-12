‘It’s kind of excessive’: Pedestrian bridge walls, other track barriers up before F1

With less than two weeks until the Formula One Grand Prix takes over the Las Vegas Strip, infrastructure that turns a world famous street into a racetrack continues to pop up.

A pedestrian bridge over Harmon Avenue, part of the Formula One construction, near Koval Lane, is seen on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pedestrians use the pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan and Planet Hollywood where sight blockers are installed to prevent people watching next week's F1 race from the bridge, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction is underway on a pedestrian bridge and a hospitality area for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on Koval Lane just north of the Harmon intersection, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

With less than two weeks until the Formula One Grand Prix takes over the Las Vegas Strip, infrastructure that turns one of the world’s most famous streets into a racetrack continues to pop up – to the chagrin of some tourists.

Security barriers for pedestrian spots appear to be beefed up from the inaugural race last November. Then, officials used a wrap-like screen adhered onto the glass panes of pedestrian bridges to avoid gawkers blocking the walking flow of traffic during the race. But some tourists quickly took matters into their own hands, tearing some down weeks before the race.

This year’s solution is larger and hardier. The enclosed aluminum barriers line several bridges above the Strip including Flamingo above the boulevard near Caesars Palace, the bridge connecting Treasure Island and the Venetian, and the Sands Avenue bridge connecting Wynn and Palazzo. Each also includes scaffolding and overhead lighting on the walkway.

The last two pedestrian bridges — connecting Bellagio and Horseshoe, near Flamingo Road, and Harmon Shops to the southeast corner of Harmon Avenue — will be completed by Thursday, Formula One officials said.

Iowa residents Stacy Temple and Jacob Bennett stopped to take a picture of the Strip at the pedestrian bridge over Las Vegas Boulevard between Flamingo and Caesars Palace. The two were aware of the F1 race preparations, so they expected some scaffolding. But they noticed the lighting rigs along the street and the hospitality platform above the Bellagio fountains as they walked between resorts and snapped photos on their phones.

“I took a picture (overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard) but had to deal with all the infrastructure, so it was kind of ruined,” Temple said.

“It’s kind of excessive, like you can’t even see the race for free while walking?” Bennett said with a laugh.

Road work nears completion

In a road construction update on Sunday, race officials noted most track barriers, lighting and additional pedestrian bridges have been installed.

The last of the track barriers and SAFER barriers, or soft walls, will be installed this week, Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for F1, said Monday. She said traffic impacts were reduced this year.

“We reduced circuit preparations by 65 percent over last year, primarily due to the paving of the circuit,” she said in a statement. “Most of the circuit work took place in the overnight hours, with lane reductions.”

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard and on Sands Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction midnight to noon daily through Friday.

Koval Lane will be closed from Rochelle to Harmon avenues at all hours beginning Saturday through Nov. 25.

The Bellagio’s Fountain Club construction is expected to take place through Nov. 20, the Wednesday before race festivities begin.

Resort corridor workers can avoid traffic backups through a shuttle service that begins on Nov. 20. The park-and-ride program, coordinated with Strip employeers, allows the workers to park at designated lots at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Rio and The Orleans during race-related road closures.

Circuit dismantling will begin the evening of Nov. 24, Nelson-Kraft said. The entire project is expected to be removed before Christmas.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.