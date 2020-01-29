Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air signs deal with Indianapolis Colts

Allegiant, whose name will be featured on the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, beginning in the 2020 NFL season, signed a multiyear year deal with the Colts.

A Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air plane sits on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas stadium construction in the background. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air bolstered its presence in the NFL on Wednesday, becoming the official airline of the Indianapolis Colts.

Allegiant, whose name will be featured on the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, beginning in the 2020 NFL season, signed a multiyear deal with the Colts, the airline announced Wednesday.

Allegiant has been an airline sponsor of the Colts since 2015, but the new deal opens up the possibility to enhance the fan experience. The deal does not include the team flying on Allegiant planes for game-related travel.

“Sports travel is the ultimate leisure travel,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s chief marketing officer. “At Allegiant, we’re always looking for ways to connect fans to the cities where they can see their favorite teams play. Being the official airline of the Colts allows us to give fans a next-level experience through special promotions, player appearances, fan activations and more.”

Allegiant already connects Indianapolis to Las Vegas through a twice-weekly nonstop route, which will now play a role in bringing Colts fans to Las Vegas when their team takes on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Colts will play the Raiders in Las Vegas in the 2020 season.

Allegiant has a similar deal in place with the Golden Knights, unveiling a Knights’ themed plane last year.

The upper terrace level of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will be named “Allegiant Terrace Level,” as part of the deal.

Allegiant also will give Indiana residents the chance to compete to be permanently featured on one of 133 banners on the terrace level, cementing their Colts fandom for years to come.

“The Colts look forward to our continued partnership with Allegiant, all with an eye toward enhancing the experience for fans, partners and other stakeholders,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “Whether at the stadium on gameday or when traveling with Allegiant, Colts fans can expect more access to exciting activities, amenities and offers from both our companies, which will allow us to better engage with our fans and customers year-round.”

Allegiant-branded activations, Colts promotions at Indianapolis International Airport and other in-stadium promotions like the Allegiant “Non-Stop Football Toss” with Colts team mascot “Blue,” are part of the deal.

Allegiant sees Indianapolis as a key market for its growing cross-country service, beginning with five routes out of Indianapolis in February 2015.

Indianapolis serves as one of the airline’s 20 permanent bases and currently offers nonstop service to 15 cities.

Allegiant invested $40 million into the Indianapolis base of operations, which has 80 employees and three aircraft there.

“Our employees live, work and raise their families in Indianapolis, so we truly strive to be Indy’s hometown airline,” said Allegiant’s DeAngelo. “Entering into this partnership with the Colts demonstrates that we are invested in the city in every possible way, and we’re constantly looking for new ways to further embed ourselves into the fabric of the community.”

