Las Vegas’ Chinatown area getting new retail center

Developer Jenny Chang Au plans to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking Dec. 7 for her 32,450-square-foot project at the southwest corner of Spring Mountain Road and Duneville Street.

Las Vegas’ Chinatown area is slated to get a new retail center.

The center, Golden Spring Plaza, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Chinatown area, west of Interstate 15 along Spring Mountain, is packed with retail centers that are filled with restaurants and other businesses. Developer Jonathan Fore recently built a 295-unit luxury apartment complex, Lotus, in the area, and at least one other retail project got underway in the past year or so.

Developer Wai Tak Ng, CEO of Shanghai Huide Real Estate, broke ground in summer 2017 on Shanghai Plaza, an 80,000-square-foot project on Spring Mountain at Arville Street.

