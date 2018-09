Participants launch from a 114-foot tower and travel 1,121 feet through the shopping center, landing near the High Roller observation wheel.

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

Fly LINQ to Open at The LINQ Promenade on Friday, Nov. 9. (The Vox Agency)

The Linq Promenade shopping center will open the first and only Las Vegas Strip zipline Nov. 9.

The attraction, called Fly Linq, will have 10 side-by-side ziplines, according to a Linq statement Tuesday.

Participants launch from a 114-foot tower and travel 1,121 feet through the shopping center, landing near the High Roller observation wheel.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.