Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch interacts with fans and customers at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch speaks to media at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Employees ready Marshawn Lynch's store, Beast Mode, before its grand opening in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch signs a jersey for Romeo Havard, 5, among fans and customers at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A customer checks out a t-shirt at the opening of Marshawn Lynch' store Beast Mode in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jurnee Conway, left, and her mother Traci Conway, center, smile at NFL running back Marshawn Lynch at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Conways live in Las Vegas by way of Seattle, Wash., and said they are big Seattle Seahawks fans. Lynch played for the Seahawks for much of his football career. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch signs merchandise for fans and customers at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. At left of Lynch is his sister, Marreesha Lynch. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Esteban Soto, of Las Vegas, shows off his autographed Marshawn Lynch jersey at the opening of the NFL running back's store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch speaks to media at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans and customers wait in line at the opening of NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NFL running back Marshawn Lynch speaks to media at the opening of his store, Beast Mode, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Merchandise is for sale at the opening of Beast Mode, NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's store, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sweatshirts and sweatpants are for sale at the opening of Beast Mode, NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's store, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hats are for sale at the opening of Beast Mode, NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's store, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Women's clothing is for sale at the opening of Beast Mode, NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's store, in The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A new Beast Mode store from Marshawn Lynch has opened in Mandalay Bay, giving the former NFL star’s brand a fresh location in Las Vegas.

The lifestyle and athleisure brand of the longtime Seattle Seahawk opened Thursday afternoon at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place with scores of people waiting in line to be welcomed in by Lynch.

Beast Mode sells Lynch-branded T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and other apparel bearing signature Lynch sayings such as “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” and “Take Care of Yo’ Chicken.”

Seconds before fans and customers streamed into the store, Lynch walked in front of excited fans and yelled: “We open!”

Las Vegas resident Esteban Soto was in line outside BEAST MODE’s new location an hour before opening. Soto said he’s been a Seattle Seahawks fan as long as he can remember. With just three people in line ahead of him, the 24-year-old donned a white Lynch jersey as he waited to catch a glimpse of his favorite player.

“I’ll probably buy any shirt or a hat to celebrate the occasion,” Soto said Thursday. “But I really just want to say hi and get a picture with the guy.”

Jeron Atlas and his girlfriend, Emma Pyke, were first in line. The couple had been there since 12:45 p.m. Thursday, waiting for the doors to open. Atlas and Pyke, both born into football fan families and lifelong Seahawks fans, are on vacation after finishing their first year at the University of Washington.

“We found out about this when we were walking by the other day,” Atlas said. “I couldn’t miss him.”

Atlas walked out of the store Thursday amid a throng of football fans with a T-shirt signed by Lynch.

The store is managed by Lynch’s sister, Mareesha Sapp-Lynch. She was the manager of Beast Mode’s first Las Vegas location in Town Square. That store closed in late 2019 in anticipation of Beast Mode’s new site at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, Sapp-Lynch said.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed back the new store opening “several months” until Thursday’s grand opening, she added.

Beast Mode has locations in Oakland and Seattle — Lynch played for both the Raiders and Seahawks — and an extensive online store. But there’s a reason they opened a store in this city, Sapp-Lynch said.

“So many people visit Las Vegas every day,” she said. “Not everybody goes to Oakland or Seattle. But at least once in your lifetime, you will come to Las Vegas. So it’s only right. He has a whole fan base that’s all over the United States. But they’re almost guaranteed to come here once.”

Sapp-Lynch said she expects more foot traffic and fans at Beast Mode’s new Mandalay Bay location with the mall-like atmosphere, Raiders store nearby and Allegiant Stadium with walking distance.

The former NFL star announced in March that he’ll host the first-ever “Beastmode Experience” in Las Vegas Sept. 10-13 in celebration of the opening of the 2021 NFL season. The event will include a tailgate, Madden NFL video game tournament, club takeover and a viewing party, among other events.

Lynch last played in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2019 season. Over a 12-year career, the running back totaled more than 10,000 yards and 85 touchdowns on the ground during stints for the Seahawk, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. In 2020, the 34-year-old considered making a return to the NFL for a Super Bowl contender but was never signed.

