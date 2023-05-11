81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Members-only indoor golf club breaks ground

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
A rendering of Chips Shot, a members-only golf club that will offer indoor golf simulators that ...
A rendering of Chips Shot, a members-only golf club that will offer indoor golf simulators that is set to open in the spring of 2023 in Southwest Las Vegas (Chip Shots).

Chip Shots, an indoor golf club, held a groundbreaking Wednesday at the future home of its flagship location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The two-story, 13,000-square-foot golf club will open in late 2023 or early 2024, according to Chip Shots spokeswoman Sandra Esparza.

The members-only venue, at Grand Flamingo Center on West Flamingo Road and the 215 Beltway, was initially expected to open spring 2023, but Esparza said the delay was due to “supply chain challenges.”

“We understand that the road to success is often fraught with obstacles, and as the popular saying goes, Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Esparza said in an emailed statement.

Despite the delayed opening, indoor golf enthusiasts can see a preview of Chip Shots with its “Swing Studio,” available for booking starting Thursday at the Grand Flamingo Center.

Chip Shots founder Keith Langlands said in a news release that it’s “excited to collaborate with the golf community.”

“This is a space where you can indulge in your passion for golf and the finer things in life,” he said.

The venue is also expected to include dining, lounges and outdoor entertainment spaces. Membership will also be capped at 1,000, according to Esparza.

Chip Shots is expected to open additional locations in Scottsdale, Arizona and Frisco, Texas.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
2
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
3
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
4
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
5
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
$1.3B luxury high-rise project coming to Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
One of Henderson’s elite golf courses is temporarily closed. Here’s why.
One of Henderson’s elite golf courses is temporarily closed. Here’s why.
Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier set in Las Vegas Valley
Drive, Chip and Putt qualifier set in Las Vegas Valley
Pop-up casino coming to former site of The Beach nightclub
Pop-up casino coming to former site of The Beach nightclub
Local golfers keep US Open dream alive
Local golfers keep US Open dream alive
M Resort’s new tower could break ground in Q4
M Resort’s new tower could break ground in Q4
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development