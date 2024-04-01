63°F
Men's clothing store, known for its shorts, picks Vegas for 1st West Coast store

The Texas based casual men's fashion brand Chubbies is set to open its first Nevada location in the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Chubbies)
The Texas based casual men's fashion brand Chubbies is set to open its first Nevada location in the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Chubbies)
The Texas based casual men's fashion brand Chubbies is set to open its first Nevada location in the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Chubbies)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 11:08 am
 

A men’s casual fashion brand known for its diverse array of shorts is opening its first West Coast location in Las Vegas.

Chubbies, a Texas-based brand, is set to open its first outlet location in Las Vegas later this week at the North Premium Outlets. The store will be just under 2,200 square feet.

The Chubbies outlet store will have a grand opening Friday at 4 p.m. The first 50 customers at the grand opening will get a free $100 swag bag, according to a news release about the opening.

The outlet location will feature exclusive prices and most products will be priced at $40 or less, the news release said.

Chubbies has been around since 2011 and started by selling men’s casual and athletic shorts with funky and floral designs. Chubbies now sells swim shorts, pants, T-shirts, tank tops, button-up shirts, pajamas and hats.

“From bright and bold to relaxed and neutral, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear,” the news release said.

Chubbies also has locations in Texas, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

Chubbies didn’t respond to a request for comment on why it picked Las Vegas for its first West Coast store.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

