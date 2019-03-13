MSG Sphere excavation begins near Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

An aerial photo of the construction site of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a collaboration between Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas Sands Corp., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Construction equipment has been mobilized and excavation has begun at the 63-acre site east of The Venetian and Palazzo for the new 18,000-seat performance venue being developed by The Madison Square Garden Co.

Six months after a ceremonial groundbreaking event, crews have assembled to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, a 400,000-square-foot globe-shaped building that will be 360 feet tall with a diameter of 500 feet.

The site is off Sands Avenue between Manhattan Street and Koval Lane.

An estimated 3,500 local construction workers of varying specialties are expected to be hired at various points of development, and the venue is expected to provide 4,400 permanent jobs once completed.

The building will have a 170,000-square-foot indoor spherical digital display pane, and the exterior of the building will have 580,000-square-foot programmable surface.

The company has promoted the first-of-its-kind sound technology for the building that will include directed beamformed sound transmission and will let patrons feel the vibrations of low-register sound from an infrasound haptic floor system.

A 1,100-foot pedestrian bridge will be built from the Sands Expo & Convention Center to the Sphere, and a new stop on the Las Vegas Monorail is planned.

Madison Square Garden unveiled the technology of the Sphere at Radio City Music Hall in New York in February 2018 and took the show on the road to London, Southern California and Las Vegas in a hangar at McCarran International Airport since then.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Sands Avenue and Koval Lane, las vegas, nv