National bookseller to open new Las Vegas store

The new location is the retailer’s first Las Vegas storefront in 16 years.

Barnes & Noble bookstore on 2191 North Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 23, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A new Barnes & Noble will open in Town Square, the first storefront the bookseller has opened in the Valley in over a decade.

“It has been 16 years since we have opened a new Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble, in a statement. “Now this grand opening marks one of ten Barnes & Noble bookstores to open their doors in September alone.”

Located at 6671 Las Vegas Blvd South, the grand opening will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. with children’s book author Katherine Applegate doing a ribbon cutting and signing copies of her book “Willodeen.” The bookstore takes over the former Banana Republic at the outdoor shopping mall.

The new location will feature the “highly lauded,” redesigned interior of other previously opened Barnes & Nobles across the country.

Alongside the Las Vegas location, new storefronts have opened nationally in Delaware, Texas, Florida, New York, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

In 2019, after 15 years of declining store numbers, Barnes & Noble was acquired by hedge fund Elliott Management for $683 million ad taken private. The company changed the business model, giving more power to local managers to select books for their stores.

According to a press release, the booksellers have seen a “period of tremendous growth” since handing control to local booksellers. Now, the once shrinking book giants expect to open 50 new stores in 2024 since its acquisition.