New Las Vegas Valley thrift store sets opening date

A new Goodwill is opening in North Las Vegas on Nov. 22 and the nonprofit is already hiring for the location.

The new store is located at 755 W. Craig Road, Suite 145. Goodwill of Southern Nevada didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the construction of the store and how many employees it is hiring.

A hiring fair is set for Tuesday at Goodwill’s 2575 E.Lake Mead Blvd location at Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Managers may hire “qualified candidates” on-the-spot and assist job seekers through the application process. Full and part-time positions are available and new employees can start working within a week to prepare the new location for opening.

Goodwill employees receive discounts and 10 holidays off including holiday pay. Additionally, there is medical, dental and vision benefits available, as well as a matching 401(k) retirement plan.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada currently operates 18 stores in the region.

