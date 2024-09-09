99°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

New Las Vegas Valley thrift store sets opening date

People come and go from the the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in La ...
People come and go from the the Goodwill Centennial Retail Store, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO
More Stories
FILE--Pickleball players, from left, Jessica Hollern of Clermont, Fla., Dionne Hardin of Cadiz, ...
Downtown Las Vegas casino offering pickleball deals to locals
Scott A., of Omaha, Nebraska, won $1,620,470 after hitting a progressive jackpot playing pai go ...
$1.6M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A Big Lots store is seen near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 22, ...
Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
A rendering of the interior of a party car of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, wh ...
Here’s what cabin seats will look like on high-speed train to Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2024 - 11:35 am
 

A new Goodwill is opening in North Las Vegas on Nov. 22 and the nonprofit is already hiring for the location.

The new store is located at 755 W. Craig Road, Suite 145. Goodwill of Southern Nevada didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the construction of the store and how many employees it is hiring.

A hiring fair is set for Tuesday at Goodwill’s 2575 E.Lake Mead Blvd location at Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Managers may hire “qualified candidates” on-the-spot and assist job seekers through the application process. Full and part-time positions are available and new employees can start working within a week to prepare the new location for opening.

Goodwill employees receive discounts and 10 holidays off including holiday pay. Additionally, there is medical, dental and vision benefits available, as well as a matching 401(k) retirement plan.

Goodwill of Southern Nevada currently operates 18 stores in the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Big Lots store is seen near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 22, ...
Big Lots files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press

The Columbus, Ohio-based company plans to sell its assets and ongoing business operations to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management.

MORE STORIES