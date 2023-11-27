New Strip golf attraction hiring hundreds ahead of opening

The new golf attraction at the Strat has about 30 hiring fairs on the schedule in November and December.

A new golf attraction hitting the Las Vegas Strip next year is looking for staff members with no caddying experience necessary.

Atomic Golf at the Strat will hold about 30 hiring fairs this week and through December for part-time and full-time hourly positions. In-person interviews will be held inside WeWork in Town Square, according to a news release.

Atomic Golf, a roughly $75 million project created by Flite Golf and Entertainment in partnership with the Strat, will have 103 hitting bays and eight putting bays when the four-story building opens in early 2024.

Candidates will be notified 24 hours after their first interview if they have been selected to move forward, the company said.

Dates and times include:

Monday, Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The venue is hiring bartenders, dishwashers, servers, cooks and other kitchen staff, guest services associates and maintenance technicians, according to a news release.

The property’s opening has been delayed slightly. Project managers initially targeted an opening date before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix held in mid-November.

