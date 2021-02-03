New warehouse project slated for west Henderson area

The project by developer Jeff LaPour of LaPour Partners will feature six buildings totaling 338,776 square feet, all built in one phase, a news release said.

Developer Jeff LaPour has started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of LaPour Partners)

A local developer has broken ground on another warehouse project in a fast-growing pocket of Southern Nevada.

Developer Jeff LaPour, head of LaPour Partners, recently announced that he started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex at the corner of Maryland and Sunridge Heights parkways in the west Henderson area.

The project is slated to feature six buildings totaling 338,776 square feet, all built in one phase, a news release said.

LaPour, who built an industrial project next to Henderson Executive Airport in recent years, expects to finish AirParc Heights in the third quarter.

The west Henderson area, along St. Rose Parkway at the southern tip of the Las Vegas Valley, has been flooded with development in recent years, including apartment complexes, housing tracts, retail centers, the Raiders’ football practice facility, and warehouses.

