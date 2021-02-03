69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Business

New warehouse project slated for west Henderson area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
Developer Jeff LaPour has started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex ...
Developer Jeff LaPour has started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of LaPour Partners)
Developer Jeff LaPour has started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex ...
Developer Jeff LaPour has started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex in Henderson, a rendering of which is seen here. (Courtesy of LaPour Partners)

A local developer has broken ground on another warehouse project in a fast-growing pocket of Southern Nevada.

Developer Jeff LaPour, head of LaPour Partners, recently announced that he started construction on AirParc Heights, a 21-acre industrial complex at the corner of Maryland and Sunridge Heights parkways in the west Henderson area.

The project is slated to feature six buildings totaling 338,776 square feet, all built in one phase, a news release said.

LaPour, who built an industrial project next to Henderson Executive Airport in recent years, expects to finish AirParc Heights in the third quarter.

The west Henderson area, along St. Rose Parkway at the southern tip of the Las Vegas Valley, has been flooded with development in recent years, including apartment complexes, housing tracts, retail centers, the Raiders’ football practice facility, and warehouses.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
Will Raiders trade Derek Carr to acquire Deshaun Watson?
2
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
$905K jackpot making local slots player sing
3
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
Marchessault sells Summerlin home, buys another just blocks away
4
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
5
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Starbucks provides five tiers of medical plans for eligible hourly workers, and eligibility is ...
7 companies offering part-time jobs with health insurance
By Adam Hardy Penny Hoarder

If you regularly clock 30 hours a week, and if your employer is large enough, they should be providing health insurance, according to the Affordable Care Act.

 
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
By Joseph Pisani The Associated Press

He founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything.