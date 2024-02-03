57°F
Business

No strike: Transit union reaches tentative deal with company that runs RTC

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 
An RTC bus driver takes a break at Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, J ...
An RTC bus driver takes a break at Bonneville Transit Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. A potential bus driver/mechanic strike in Las Vegas has been averted. The union that represents about 1,200 Regional Transportation Commission employees has reached a tentative contract agreement with Transdev, the company that operates the RTC. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bus drivers and mechanics will not be going on strike in the Las Vegas Valley.

Amalgamated Transit Union 1637 members and Transdev, the company that operates the Regional Transportation Commission service, have reached a tentative new contract.

A spokesman for Transdev announced the deal in an email Saturday morning.

The next step will be for ATU 1637 members to vote on ratifying the contract, the email stated. “Specific contract details are not being shared so that the union membership has a chance to review the details fully prior to the ratification vote. The consensus came on February 2nd and both parties are mutually satisfied with the tentative agreement.”

Terry Richards, ATU local president said, “We are very pleased with the outcome and are excited to present the final offer to our membership.”

The union represents about 1,200 Transdev/RTC employees.

The union and Transdev had been working under a temporary agreement for several months while negotiations were ongoing.

“We thank the members of the ATU for their service to the community and are pleased to shift focus on moving passengers safely and reliably throughout Las Vegas — including this coming week as all eyes are on us with the upcoming Super Bowl,” Ron Bushman, the Transdev regional vice president, said.

Late last month about 600 union members voted to reject the most recent offer from Trasndev and authorized a strike.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

