North Las Vegas Amazon warehouse to reopen Wednesday after fire
An Amazon spokeswoman said the building closure “had little impact on operations.”
An Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas is on track to reopen Wednesday evening after a Tuesday night fire in the building.
An Amazon spokeswoman said the building closure “had little impact on operations.”
Firefighters were called to the warehouse around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, according to Battalion Chief Gary Stover.
Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Dalton LaFerneyc contributed to this report.