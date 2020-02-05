North Las Vegas Amazon warehouse to reopen Wednesday after fire

An Amazon spokeswoman said the building closure “had little impact on operations.”

People stand outside the Amazon North Las Vegas fulfillment center after a fire Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas is on track to reopen Wednesday evening after a Tuesday night fire in the building.

Firefighters were called to the warehouse around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported, according to Battalion Chief Gary Stover.

