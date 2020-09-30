Park MGM reopens as Strip’s sole nonsmoking casino

Park MGM will open to the public at 10 a.m. as a smoke-free hotel-casino. The property has been closed since March 18.

Matt and Angela Tooley of Temple, Texas play craps as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kohei Munemura of Las Vegas is the first customer through the doors as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Matt and Donna Daniels of Midlothian, Ill. are among the first customers through the doors as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sue Panici of Muskegon, Mich. plays a machine as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Matt and Donna Daniels of Midlothian, Ill. celebrate a winning play as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sharon and Don Jones of Muskegon, Mich. play a machine as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lucy Angelo of Las Vegas takes a photo of Tim and Alisa Gaw of Phoenix as Park MGM reopens after the coronavirus shutdowns Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Park MGM will open to the public at 10 a.m. as the Strip’s sole smoke-free hotel-casino. The property had been closed since March 18.

“As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip,” Anton Nikodemus, president of MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas Portfolio, said in a Sept. 14 news release.

Amenities at Park MGM will be limited initially. Open outlets will include the Italian marketplace, Eataly; Bavette’s Steakhouse; Primrose; and the pool. NoMad Las Vegas, the property’s hotel-within-a-hotel, also reopens Wednesday.

Days and hours of operation at the venues will vary, according to a news release from the company. Valet parking will not be available.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Park MGM would be the first smoke-free hotel-casino on the Strip.

