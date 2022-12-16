50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Business

Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 11:59 am
 
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, ...
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, ...
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, ...
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, ...
Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Raiders break after a team huddle during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performan ...
The Raiders break after a team huddle during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), left, and Davante Adams (17) stretch during practice a ...
Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), left, and Davante Adams (17) stretch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have a new landlord in Henderson.

Real estate firm Capital Square announced Friday that it acquired the football team’s headquarters and practice facility off St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport.

It did not disclose a purchase price.

Capital Square said the NFL team has about 26 years remaining on its lease, with seven 10-year renewal options. It did not disclose the rental rate.

The firm said it acquired the 336,000-square-foot facility, at 1475 Raiders Way, on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $57.6 million from investors.

A Clark County property records database shows a deed was recorded for the site on Wednesday, indicating a transfer of real estate ownership, but it does not show the purchase price.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In early 2020, before the Raiders had played any games in Las Vegas, the team sold its newly built practice facility for $191 million to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial and leased it back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
Derek Carr’s future with Raiders could hinge on final 4 games
2
Raiders report: NFL shuts down loophole on kickoffs
Raiders report: NFL shuts down loophole on kickoffs
3
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord
4
Raiders’ disastrous 2020 draft class will live in infamy
Raiders’ disastrous 2020 draft class will live in infamy
5
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels shares updates on Waller, Renfrow
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels shares updates on Waller, Renfrow
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
FILE - Starbucks employees strike outside their store in Mesa, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2022. Starbucks ...
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
By Dee-Ann Durbin The Associated Press

Starbucks workers around the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores.

FILE - SpaceX's Elon Musk waves while providing an update on Starship, on Feb. 10, 2022, near B ...
Twitter suspends some journalists who cover Elon Musk
By Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. The Federal Reserve raised ...
US markets tank as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

Stocks tumbled in the U.S. and Europe as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to risk a recession to bring inflation under control.

Brandon Roberts
Las Vegas home prices, sales decline
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the recent slowdown in the local housing market continuing, with declining home prices and sales.