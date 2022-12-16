Raiders headquarters acquired by new landlord

Real estate firm Capital Square announced Friday that it acquired the football team’s headquarters and practice facility off St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport.

Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders break after a team huddle during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), left, and Davante Adams (17) stretch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have a new landlord in Henderson.

Real estate firm Capital Square announced Friday that it acquired the football team’s headquarters and practice facility off St. Rose Parkway near Henderson Executive Airport.

It did not disclose a purchase price.

Capital Square said the NFL team has about 26 years remaining on its lease, with seven 10-year renewal options. It did not disclose the rental rate.

The firm said it acquired the 336,000-square-foot facility, at 1475 Raiders Way, on behalf of a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $57.6 million from investors.

A Clark County property records database shows a deed was recorded for the site on Wednesday, indicating a transfer of real estate ownership, but it does not show the purchase price.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In early 2020, before the Raiders had played any games in Las Vegas, the team sold its newly built practice facility for $191 million to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial and leased it back.

