Shaquille O’Neal hiring for Las Vegas chicken restaurant

The restaurant, Big Chicken, is expected to open near the intersection of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue on Oct. 23, according to a statement Wednesday.

Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, performs at Rehab Beach Club on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (Karl Larson/Kabik Photo Group)

Entertainer and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is hiring for his new chicken restaurant in Las Vegas.

Big Chicken will host a job fair Thursday at The Loft at Cabo Wabo inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Candidates should bring their resumes, work cards and be prepared to complete an application and possible interview on site.

Open positions include bartenders, cooks and cashiers.

