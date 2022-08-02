Skyluna opens in Las Vegas, aimed at working parents

Madelynn Martial, 6, plays at the newly opened Skyluna coworking and child care facility in Town Square in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A new facility in Las Vegas is combining office space with child care for working parents.

Coworking space Skyluna, inside Town Square Las Vegas, held its grand opening Sunday and aims to improve the lives of Southern Nevada parents and children, said founder Briana Carroll.

“Our mission at Skyluna is to provide a safe and nurturing space for both parents and children to cultivate their creativity and productivity, explore with autonomy, and build relationships,” Carroll said, who started .

Roughly 70 percent of the 6,175-square-foot space is set aside for classes and play areas for children, which includes toy sets and a ball pit. There’s 16 coworking spaces and four private offices as well as conference rooms and phone booths.

Amanda Marital, who has a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl, recently started using the services at Skyluna. Marital is an account executive for an auto tech company and likes that the coworking space allows her to still be close to her children.

“You can come here and don’t have to worry too much since you can still look around for your kids,” said Marital. “Just being able to see them is a big help for me.”

Skyluna spokeswoman Nannette Melamand said the space can help “bridge the gap” for parents wanting to work outside of their home while still being close to their children.

Bring your kid to work day

Depending on a child’s age, the cost for traditional childcare in Nevada can range from $754 to $951 per month, according to the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute.

These prices are similar to those at Skyluna, whose monthly membership rates range from $740 to $1,600.

Marital said most child care options are “definitely expensive,” but places like Skyluna can be worth it since she’s also able to get out of the house while working near her children. During the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges while working remotely was “constantly starting and stopping” work since she had to check on her children a lot.

Melamand said its how Carroll got the idea to launch the space. She wanted a better way to balance work and family life.

Currently, Skyluna has sitting services for children between 2 months old and 7 years old.

The capacity at Skyluna is 132 people, including a max of 41 children, according to Melamand.

It offers education enrichment programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the company’s website. There’s also yoga and dance classes for kids and adults.

Melamand said some classes are open to 6- and 7-year-olds to accommodate families with multiple children, but its likely the center’s services won’t expand to include youth.

She said so far there’s been high interest in Skyluna from families, and it’s “still to be determined” if the company expands in the Las Vegas area.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.