Smith’s expanding valley $225M distribution center, hiring dozens

The North Las Vegas grocery distribution center, which isn’t fully open yet, is holding another hiring event.

The Smith's distribution center is set to open in the Apex Industrial Park. (Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance)

The $225 million North Las Vegas Smith’s grocery distribution center is expanding and hiring.

Next Thursday, April 25, Smith’s is hosting a hiring event for its grocery distribution center in the Apex Industrial Park. The hiring event aims to add 60 employees, said a Smith’s spokesperson.

The hiring event is happening because the distribution center is expanding its operations to include cold storage, the spokesperson said.

People interested in attending the hiring event need to complete an online application at krogerfamilycarrers.com and applicants will be contacted by Smith’s human resources to attend the event which is taking place at the distribution center.

Currently, the North Las Vegas distribution center — which sends grocery items to Smith’s across the Southwest — has about 160 employees, said the Smith’s spokesperson. So after next week’s hiring event, that number should increase to 220 employees.

Kroger Co., which owns Smith’s, got $3.8 million in tax abatements to open the distribution center which should eventually support 250 jobs with an average hourly wage of $26.53.

More hiring at the distribution center could happen down the line since it’s not fully open. The cold storage operations at the facility will open “in waves” throughout 2024 and 2025 and should eventually be able to handle deli, meat, dairy, produce and frozen products, the Smith’s spokesperson said.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.