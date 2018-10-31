SoulCycle to open first Las Vegas location in November

Indoor cycling studio chain SoulCycle will open its first Las Vegas-area location Nov. 10.
The studio will be 3,145 square feet with 62 bicycles, according to a statement Monday, and part of Wynn Plaza — a new 70,000-square-foot retail section of the casino that about doubles Wynn’s retail tenants.
SoulCycle will also sell athletic and performance clothing and have gender-neutral showers.
Nevada residents can get discounts on the classes, which start at $38. SoulCycle employees will also validate parking once a day per vehicle.
In July, Wynn Resorts Ltd. dropped overnight parking charges for guests and said non-hotel guests can park for free if they spend a total of $50 at the resorts.
