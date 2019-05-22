$1.8B Las Vegas Raiders Stadium on schedule for completion

By nearly every standard, the $1.8 billion Las Vegas stadium is about half finished.

The newest truss is slowly lowered and attached into place at the top of Raiders Stadium on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

But what remains incomplete is a plan to move thousands of people to and from the 65,000-seat indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Infrastructure, transportation and mobility for the stadium will be reviewed Thursday when the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meets.

Paul Dudzinsky, project director for the Mortenson-McCarthy Joint Venture, the general contractor building the stadium for Stadco, the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, said ironworkers are continuing to install 26 canopy trusses ringing the stadium perimeter with the help of two supercranes that lift assembled trusses into place where workers bolt them onto the venue’s iron skeleton.

Dudzinsky, a guest on the most recent episode of the “Vegas Nation Stadium Show” debuting this week, said a special emphasis on safety is being stressed with the high aerial work performed by workers harnessed 120 to 140 feet in the air.

More than 1,200 workers have jobs at the stadium that not only will become the home of the Raiders for the 2020 National Football League season, but become the home field for the UNLV Rebel football team. Concerts and special events geared to large audiences also are planned at the facility that is expected to host more than 40 events annually.

A status report on stadium progress is expected to be delivered when the Stadium Authority meets at 4 p.m., at the Clark County Government Center commission chambers.

A review also is scheduled on transportation strategies. The Raiders indicated in 2018 that four satellite parking lots have been identified for fans to park before being shuttled to the stadium. The team may announce additional parking venues Thursday and provide more details about plans to ease event-day congestion.

Last week, representatives of varied government entities — the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Clark County — announced they will form a committee to establish a transportation plan for a 6.6-square-mile area around the stadium.

The first meeting of the Stadium District Transportation Committee is slated to occur within the next few weeks.

