Allegiant Stadium crew completes “super flush” test

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, May 22, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In what is the first “super” event that officials hope will take place in the nearly complete Allegiant Stadium, crews tested an important game day feature — the plumbing system.

In what’s known as the “super flush,” stadium trade workers tested out game day-like usage of the stadium’s restrooms by 65,000 fans by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time, while all sinks in the stadium’s restrooms were on with running water.

In a video released by the Raiders, workers are seen setting up the test run of the sewage system by communicating via two-way radios to time the flushes and water usage.

“We’re waiting on the radio call and we’re going to go as fast as we can to put a huge load on the plumbing system to make sure there’s no problems,” Julie Amacker, director for CAA Icon, which serves as a project manager on the stadium site, said in the video.

Don Webb, chief operating officer for the Raiders’ construction subsidiary, explained the process to the Las Vegas Review-Journal late last year.

“We’re going to try and overload the system,” Webb said. “I’m serious. We’re going to play out what happens during a sold out NFL stadium.”

The successful test of the stadium’s plumbing system signals the end of construction is near, as the $2 billion project’s July 31 completion date is just 44 days away.

“We don’t ever want there to be 60,000-to-70,000 people in the building and the plumbing system fails us during one of those events,” Amacker said. “This is one of the last boxes to check that says we’re ready to accept guests.”

