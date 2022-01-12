Allegiant Stadium draws over 500K during first 3 months with fans

Allegiant Stadium proved to be a huge draw as advertised during the first few months fans were allowed to attend events at the $2 billion facility.

Attendees for a Garth Brooks concert line up at Allegiant Stadium about two hours before the event Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) salutes the crowd after being announced before the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Events at the stadium, which sat mostly empty in 2020 before fully opening to fans in July, drew 510,566 attendees via 41 total events between July and September, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

Of those, 157,101 were tied to three Raiders games, 130,000 were attributed to three concerts and 40,819 to two UNLV football games.

Another 161,014 were associated with four other ticketed events at the stadium: 55,000 for the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final soccer match; 50,000 for the BYU-Arizona college football game; 40,000 for WWE’s SummerSlam; and 16,014 for the Leagues Cup showdown between the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer and and Liga MX’s Club Leon.

There were also 24 private events and other smaller events that drew over 28,000 people total.

The quarter’s top attended event was the Garth Brooks concert July 10 that saw 63,000 fans.

As part of the stadium lease agreement between the Raiders and the stadium authority, the NFL organization is required to provide quarterly event updates.

There were 3,743 people employed at the stadium during those three months, with 1,008 unfilled positions. The number of employees at the stadium jumped from the second quarter of 2021 when 3,403 people were employed.

Stadium officials have hosted multiple employment drives looking to hire people for the open positions.

