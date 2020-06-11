Allegiant Stadium looking to hire 4.5K part-time workers

Among the positions looking to be filled include hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial, being hired from six employers including the Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality and ASM Global.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Having a shiny new $2 billion 65,000 seat stadium won’t mean anything if there isn’t anyone to make game days a seamless experience.

To that tune a virtual recruitment to fill up to 4,5000 part-time positions for Las Vegas Raiders game days will kick off Saturday.

Among the positions looking to be filled include hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service and custodial, being hired from six employers including the Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality and ASM Global.

As the Las Vegas community continues to reopen from the recent halt in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Raiders hope the virtual recruitment will serve as one of the first steps on the road to recovery by introducing thousands of new part-time jobs to the local economy.

“With the Raiders’ first Las Vegas game day quickly approaching, we are excited to recruit a winning team to help make every event at Allegiant Stadium unforgettable,” said Raiders’ President Marc Badain. “We also look forward to helping support local recovery efforts by providing new employment opportunities with the Raiders organization and all of our partners at Allegiant Stadium.”

Interested applicants can visit the browser and smartphone compatible Allegiant Stadium careers website to apply directly. The hiring process is expected to take two weeks, according to the website.

All individuals will receive a confirmation email when applications are submitted successfully. Some jobs require both written and video recorded answers, according to the careers website.

Depending on the position applied for, the appropriate recruiter will contact qualified applicants to set follow-up interviews or to discuss next steps.All interviews will be conducted over the phone or via videoconferencing to adhere to limit personal contact during the process.

Interested applicants should be available to work all Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events including UNLV football games concerts and civic and cultural gatherings at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is slated for substantial completion on July 31, with the first major event, a sold out Garth Brooks concert, scheduled for Aug. 22. The Raiders are scheduled to kickoff their preseason slate Aug. 22, with UNLV football starting their 2020 season Aug. 29.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.