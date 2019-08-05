‘Allegiant Stadium’ official name for Raiders’ Las Vegas stadium

The parent company of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air was acknowledged as the name sponsor for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium at a topping-out event Monday.

The beam is hoisted into place over Las Vegas stadium during a topping out ceremony, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Allegiant officials took part in the beam signing before the topping out ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. From left are: Scott Sheldon, Allegiant COO; John Redmond, Allegiant president; Raiders President Marc Badain; Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant chief marketing officer; Greg Anderson, Allegiant CFO; and Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and CEO. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers get ready to hoist the beam at topping out ceremony at Las Vegas stadium, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The final steel canopy truss goes up at the Raider stadium construction site in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Construction crews placed one of the last steel beams connecting a ring of 26 roof trusses Monday on a newly named project — Allegiant Stadium.

Representatives of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent company to Allegiant Air, were among the dignitaries signing the beam in a brief topping-out ceremony marking completion of the highest point of the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium that will be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders in less than a year.

Raiders owner Mark Davis signs the ceremonial beam ahead of it being lifted to top of the @LasVegasStadium. #vegas #raiders #allegiantstadium pic.twitter.com/0VUf3l9BwI — Mick Akers (@mickakers) August 5, 2019

Allegiant, which had been speculated to be the name sponsor for the stadium since May when the company sought a trademark on “Allegiant Stadium” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, acknowledged the naming rights deal with the Raiders Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but experts with experience on similar deals say Allegiant is likely paying between $20 million and $25 million in cash and in-kind services a year to put its name on the building.

Naming deals usually give the sponsor exclusive access to customers of the venue at various events.

Crews wedged the final roof truss into place Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the construction process, Don Webb, chief operating officer of the Raiders subsidiary building the stadium, had said he was hopeful that all the trusses would be installed by July 31.

The completion of the ring of trusses enables crews to begin work installing the translucent polymer roof.

Webb has indicated the roof, which will rest atop a crosshatch pattern of cables stretched across the opening, would be built on the floor of the stadium and lifted into place by two cranes, an operation that is expected to take several weeks.

