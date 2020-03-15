Allegiant Stadium signage being readjusted after misalignment

What goes up must come down, at least temporarily.

Yesco crews removed the "m" on the Allegiant Stadium sign Sunday, March 15, 2020, to readjust it after it was misaligned with the rest of the sign after it was installed last week. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The “m” on the Allegiant Stadium sign installed last week on the $2 billion facility was removed late Sunday morning after it appeared to be misaligned with the rest of the letters of the first signage installed at the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

It was unclear if the “u” or the “m” was the letter causing the visual issue, so both were being adjusted, according to sign maker Yesco, who is contracted with installing signage at Allegiant Stadium.

Aside from the realignment, electrical work on the signs is also being done this week, with the sign slated to illuminate at night by the end of week, Yesco said.

Framing for the next major sign, a similar Allegiant Stadium sign set to be affixed to the west facing sign of the stadium is being put into place, as that sign is scheduled to be installed in the next two weeks as well.

In all there will be 650 signs of all sizes, ranging from thousands of square feet in area to ones as small as the palm of a human hand. Yesco is also contracted to install signage at the Raiders team office and practice facility in Henderson.

The stadium is still on track for a July 31 completions date and the new coronavirus outbreak is not expected to cause any delays, according to Steve Hill, Las Vegas Stadium Authority chairman.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.