1st Allegiant Stadium sign installation capped off with an ‘m’

With the placing of an “m” early Friday, the multiday installation process of the first illuminated “Allegiant Stadium” signage on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football was complete.

Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Watch the name of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas go up in less that a minute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For Raiders fans looking for a sign that Allegiant Stadium is nearing completion, here you go.

With the placing of an “m” early Tuesday, the multiday installation of the first illuminated “Allegiant Stadium” signage on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football was complete.

The signage reflects naming rights partner, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, and marks the first of 650 signs of all shapes and sizes to be installed at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium. The centerpiece of the sign, an 850-pound sunburst logo, was installed Saturday.

If all goes as scheduled, a second Allegiant Stadium sign similar to the one on the east side is set to be affixed to the west side of the stadium sometime in the next two weeks, according to sign maker Yesco, which is contracted to make the signs for the stadium and the Raiders Henderson practice facility. Multiple versions of the stadium logo are planned to go up in-and-around the stadium.

The stadium is slated to be substantially complete by July 31, with the first announced event being a Garth Brooks concert planned for Aug. 22.

