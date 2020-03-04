Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium

Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.

Garth Brooks performs "Stronger Than Me" at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.

Brooks known for hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “Thunder Roll” is scheduled to play the Raiders’ new home Aug. 22 as part of his stadium tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13 and are $94.95. There is an eight ticket limit.

Fans can purchase tickets next week on Ticketmaster’s website, via Ticketmaster’s Garth Brooks Line at 1-800-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster mobile app.

Brooks is no stranger to Las Vegas, having a residency at Wynn running from 2009 to 2014. Brooks played T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

The concert marks the earliest known event at Allegiant Stadium, slated to be substantially complete July 31. The first football game with a set date is UNLV’s 2020 regular-season opener against California on Aug. 29.

JUST ANNOUNCED – @garthbrooks live at allegiant stadium August 22. Tickets on sale Friday March 13 at 10am. For more info visit: https://t.co/aviqMnMW5r #GarthInVegas pic.twitter.com/r1HzM3F1tj — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) March 4, 2020

