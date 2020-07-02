Allegiant Stadium sits at 98% complete, conducts ‘blackout’ test

Sitting at 98 percent complete, only a small amount of work remains at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium ahead of its July 31 substantial completion date.

Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens. (Allegiant Stadium)

Sitting at 98 percent complete, only a small amount of work remains at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium ahead of its July 31 substantial completion date.

Some of that work includes various tests of systems at the 65,000-seat stadium including what would occur if the home of the Silver and Black experienced an emergency situation.

A blackout test was conducted this week at the stadium to test just that, with crews simulating an emergency situation.

“If there is a fire during a game all the audio will go off, report to the fire alarm system and the ribbon boards will show… they need to leave the building as soon as possible,” said Mary Adams, superintendent with Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of the stadium’s construction in a video.

In such a situation an emergency alarm will sound, with a message being played over the PA system and messages displayed on the video boards including, “An emergency situation exists-please evacuate, remain calm. Proceed to the nearest exit. Do not use the elevators.”

Crews will also shut off the stadium’s normal power off with the emergency power system kicking in.

“In an emergency we want to make sure everything is lit up so they’ll (fans) will be able to leave the building,” Adams said.

The video not only gave viewers a look at how an emergency situation would play out at the stadium, it gave an updated peak inside the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

Seat installation is nearing completion, with video boards and ribbon installation complete, with the Raiders’ pirate logo displayed during a portion of the video. The Raiders artificial turf, to be used for tour purposes, is almost done as well as finishing touches are carried out on suite and club spaces.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.