Allegiant Stadium surpasses 3M guests

USA fans hold American flags before a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match against Mexico at the Allegiant Stadium on June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Fans enjoy the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Events at Allegiant Stadium have drawn more than 3 million fans to the 3-year-old facility.

Over 3.17 million people attended various events between the summer of 2021, when the first ticketed events occurred at the $2 billion stadium, and the end of June 2023, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

The second quarter of this year saw the lowest number of fans attending events in a single quarter since the stadium began hosting crowds at large events following the pandemic. With just three major ticketed events taking place between April and June, a total of 160,278 attendees passed through gates at the stadium.

Those events included the April 1 Red Hot Chili Peppers show, which had 37,102 attendees.

The quarterly attendance totals were bolstered by 39 private events that saw a combined 39,585 attendees.

Of the fans who attended the trio of large ticketed events at the stadium last quarter, an average of 58 percent of them were from out of state, according to the stadium authority.

Stadium event activity is among the topics scheduled to be discussed during Thursday’s stadium authority board meeting.

Leading in attendance at the stadium since 2021 are NFL games, drawing roughly 1.1 million fans, with the facility being the home of the Raiders. Outside of Raiders home games, the facility has hosted two NFL Pro Bowls.

Concerts are the next big draw, with 978,379 people attending the various big name acts that have played the facility through June. Other ticketed events, including soccer friendlies, have attracted 729,886 fans, with private events amassing 193,778 and UNLV football games seeing 174,071.

Room tax revenue

Reported room tax revenue over the last three months was down compared with the year prior.

April generated $4.8 million in room tax revenue (down 7 percent from April 2022), May saw $5.2 million (down 1.5 percent from May 2022), and June pulled in $4.3 million (down 8.4 percent from June 2022).

Since the room tax, which goes toward repaying the $750 million in public money used to construct the facility, began being collected in March of 2017, $285.3 million has been generated. That’s 5.5 percent over budgeted amounts.

The debt reserve fund, which serves as a safety net for stadium bond payments, was 92 percent full at $84.2 million as of June. When fully funded to $90.3 million, the reserve account could fund stadium bond payments for two full years if no money were being generated by the room tax.

