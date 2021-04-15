Allegiant Stadium tours open to the public

Fans who have been waiting to get inside Allegiant Stadium since its completion last summer can finally get inside the $2 billion facility.



Fans who have been waiting to get inside Allegiant Stadium since its completion last summer can finally get a tour of the $2 billion facility.

Public tours to the 65,000-seat home of the Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV football were made available this week on Allegiant Stadium’s website, marking the first time fans without personal seat licenses have the ability to do so.

The earliest public tour available as of Thursday afternoon was April 23. The guided tour takes about 75 minutes to complete.

The tour of the stadium has stops in private suites and club spaces, the broadcast booth, the press conference room, locker rooms, the Al Davis Memorial Torch and includes on-field access.

Attendees are offered two options, a walk through package that costs $59 and the upgraded tour and drink-with-a- view package going for $80, according to Allegiant Stadium’s website.

The upgraded guided tour and drink-and-a-view package includes the same tour as the basic package but also includes guests having a drink in the Coors Light Landing space surrounding the Al Davis torch. Any guest over 2 years old must have a ticket to go on the tour.

Discounts of 10 percent are available for Nevada residents, veterans or active duty military. Personal seat license holders can receive 20 percent off the advertised prices.

