Allegiant Stadium utility boxes turned into canvases for local artists’ work

Utility boxes around Allegiant Stadium got a lively makeover ahead of the Super Bowl next month.

Seven local artists chosen by Clark County designed and painted 18 utility boxes surrounding the stadium as part of the larger ZAP Program. The work was carried out between November and December to allow for the completed work to be showcased during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

The designs range from Raiders- and Super Bowl-themed to music-inspired art in an effort to capture all major types of events that take place at Allegiant Stadium. To help in the design process, artists were given an exclusive tour of the stadium and the art that is spread throughout the entire facility.

“Clark County invests in art because we recognize that it improves the quality of life and reduces crime and improves property value,” County Commissioner Michael Naft said during a dedication event Thursday. “Where better than somewhere that is really a beacon of art, a beacon of performing art in this stadium?”

Chris Sotiropulos, vice president of stadium operations with the Raiders said the program is valuable in that it takes a regular electrical box and transforms it into a piece of art that can serve as a conversation topic for stadiumgoers.

“It really adds to the ambiance and showcases local artists and the capabilities of the artists that we have in Vegas and to bring to it our Stadium District at Allegiant Stadium is a really special thing,” Sotiropulos said at the event.

The stadium art project is the 15th iteration of the ZAP! Program, something that Naft said creates a sense of pride in the communities.

“The ZAP! program has brought color and culture to our community, helping to reduce crime, improve quality of life, and uplift entire neighborhoods,” Naft said of the public arts program.

Sameer Asnani, one of the artists who spruced up electric boxes around Allegiant Stadium, chose Super Bowl and Raiders designs when he painted a pair of boxes near stadium parking Lot C and Lot J.

After years of seeking involvement with public art projects, Asnani said that he couldn’t have landed a better opportunity than to be part of an art project in an area that draws tens of thousands of people each year ahead of one of the biggest events in the city’s history.

“For me it’s a dream come true because part of making art is bringing joy to people, and to do that for the Raiders and the Super Bowl, I’m super excited about it,” he said.

