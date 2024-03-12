Allegiant Stadium Vegas Loop station location revealed; 200 parking spots at risk

The proposed Boring Company Vegas Loop station at Allegiant Stadium is planned to be added to Lot B of the 62-acre site.

A platform is constructed in a parking lot as Super Bowl preparations continue at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A proposed Vegas Loop station from The Boring Co. could wipe out hundreds of parking spots at Allegiant Stadium.

Plans submitted by the Raiders to Clark County call for initially adding a single boarding platform in the eastern portion of Lot B, which is located on the southwest corner of Hacienda and Polaris avenues and extends to Allegiant Stadium Way at the approach of the Hacienda bridge.

Tesla model vehicles would enter the stadium area from an arrival tunnel on the east side of the lot and exit through a departure tunnel west of the boarding platform at the 62-acre site.

The plans also call for the potential to add three more boarding platforms around the stadium.

A timeline for work on the tunneling and station was not included in the documents.

To facilitate the Boring station, at least 124 parking spaces would need to be eliminated, with the potential for up to 200 spaces being nixed in the 210-space lot.

Clark County code requires 16,550 on-site parking space, based on the size of the 65,000-fan capacity stadium.

In 2017, the county approved a waiver to reduce that requirement to 2,375 parking spaces, because of the abundance of offsite parking in the area and a multimodal traffic plan that would see fans arrive in a variety of modes.

The new request by the Raiders includes reducing the current parking requirement by 200 parking spaces to 2,175.

The Raiders note the further reduction in parking requirements at the stadium is justified with nearly 13,000 off-site parking spaces available for stadium events at surrounding businesses. Fans also arrive at the stadium in a number of ways, including walking over the Hacienda bridge, via shuttles, ride hailing services, taxis and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Gameday Express bus service.

The bus service picks up and drops off fans at multiple resort sites spread out across Las Vegas Valley suburbs for a $4 round-trip fee. The application notes that about 12 percent of Raiders game attendees utilize the bus service, according to the application.

The county’s planning commission could approve the parking reduction request at next week’s meeting, with the stipulation that work on the project would need to begin within two years from the approval date.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.