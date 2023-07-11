101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 7:41 pm
 
A Tesla is navigated from the West Hall to Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center in J ...
A Tesla is navigated from the West Hall to Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center in June 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Tesla moves through the Central Hall station at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 20 ...
A Tesla moves through the Central Hall station at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Boring Company hit two milestones in its quest to create an underground transportation system in Las Vegas.

Two of the Elon Musk-owned company’s digging machines dubbed Prufrock-1 and Prufrock-2, arrived at Encore on the Las Vegas Boulevard and Westgate just off the Strip, Boring Co. announced Monday via Twitter.

The company noted that it took 10 weeks to mobilize, launch, tunnel 2,350 feet and retrieve Prufrock-2. In comparison, the Boring machine used to begin the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop project, Godot, took 10 weeks just to launch.

Encore and Westgate are the next properties to have offshoot tunnels from their prospective properties to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The first offshoot opened last year, linking Resorts World to the convention center.

Boring Company’s larger goal is digging out the Vegas Loop, which will run up and down the Strip to downtown and link various points of interest along the way.

The planned system of 65 total miles of tunnels with 69 stations will include stops at Allegiant Stadium, just about every resort on the Strip, downtown resorts and the Fremont Street Experience, the planned Oakland Athletics ballpark set to be constructed at the site of the Tropicana and UNLV. Longer term goals include linking to Harry Reid International Airport.

The first portion of the Vegas Loop set to be constructed is the Tropicana Loop, which will link the Trop site, Allegiant Stadium and the resorts on the south Strip. There is no time frame for when that work could begin.

The overall project will be built out in phases and then later linked to create a seamless two-way tunnel system that will use Tesla model vehicles in the point-to-point transportation model.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
2
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
3
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
4
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
5
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Hotel workers picket Sunday outside the Biltmore Hotel. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
S. California hotels hit by strike: Union unlawfully pushing housing agenda
Suhauna Hussain, Los Angeles Times

The accusations come as thousands of workers at more than a dozen hotels involved in negotiations returned to work Wednesday after three days on strike over wages and benefits, which coincided with the July Fourth holiday weekend.

More stories
A’s ballpark transportation plan relies on multiple road, busstop changes
A’s ballpark transportation plan relies on multiple road, busstop changes
Up to bat: The Tropicana demolition awaits as A’s prepare move
Up to bat: The Tropicana demolition awaits as A’s prepare move
Brightline West gets funding for California rail stations
Brightline West gets funding for California rail stations
Is Apex Industrial Park finally ready to take off?
Is Apex Industrial Park finally ready to take off?
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Golden Knights championship parade bus service offered
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade
Everything you need to know about the Golden Knights victory parade