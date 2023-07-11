2 Vegas Loop milestones reached by Boring Company

The Boring Company has reached two milestones in its quest to create an underground transportation system in Las Vegas.

A Tesla is navigated from the West Hall to Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center in June 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Tesla moves through the Central Hall station at the Las Vegas Convention Center in January 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two of the Elon Musk-owned company’s digging machines dubbed Prufrock-1 and Prufrock-2, arrived at Encore on the Las Vegas Boulevard and Westgate just off the Strip, Boring Co. announced Monday via Twitter.

Encore project (Prufrock-2) took approx. 10 weeks with the starting point of "arrive at empty parking lot." Mobilization, launch, tunneling (2350 ft), and retrieval. Good step towards building infrastructure projects in a matter of weeks versus years. pic.twitter.com/KF548cvmsX — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) July 11, 2023

The company noted that it took 10 weeks to mobilize, launch, tunnel 2,350 feet and retrieve Prufrock-2. In comparison, the Boring machine used to begin the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop project, Godot, took 10 weeks just to launch.

Encore and Westgate are the next properties to have offshoot tunnels from their prospective properties to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The first offshoot opened last year, linking Resorts World to the convention center.

Boring Company’s larger goal is digging out the Vegas Loop, which will run up and down the Strip to downtown and link various points of interest along the way.

The planned system of 65 total miles of tunnels with 69 stations will include stops at Allegiant Stadium, just about every resort on the Strip, downtown resorts and the Fremont Street Experience, the planned Oakland Athletics ballpark set to be constructed at the site of the Tropicana and UNLV. Longer term goals include linking to Harry Reid International Airport.

The first portion of the Vegas Loop set to be constructed is the Tropicana Loop, which will link the Trop site, Allegiant Stadium and the resorts on the south Strip. There is no time frame for when that work could begin.

The overall project will be built out in phases and then later linked to create a seamless two-way tunnel system that will use Tesla model vehicles in the point-to-point transportation model.

