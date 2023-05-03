18 more stations approved for Vegas Loop transit system

The Boring Company’s planned expansion for the underground transportation system was given the green light by the Clark County Commission.

Teslas pick up passengers outside the West Hall station and head underground on the Boring Company's Vegas Loop during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Boring Co.’s planned Vegas Loop expansion was given the green light Wednesday by the Clark County Commission.

The system, which originally was planned to feature 29 miles of tunnels with 51 stations, will now add 25 miles of newly planned tunnels and 18 new stations within Clark County’s jurisdiction.

The commission approved the updated plan in a 6-1 vote on Wednesday.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick was the lone no vote, citing concerns that the system won’t account for local resort corridor employees who would benefit from using the system.

“I’d be less likely to support any future expansions that didn’t take the employees into consideration,” Kirkpatrick said before voting against the expansion.

Some of the newly planned station locations include Chinatown, multiple stations at UNLV, Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road where the Oak View Arena/resort is planned, Town Square Las Vegas and Harmon Square.

A sample trip between Harry Reid International Airport and the Las Vegas Convention Center would take five minutes to travel the 4.9-mile route, at a cost of $10, according to Boring Co. A sample trip between the convention center and downtown Las Vegas is pegged at $6 for a four-minute trip along the 3.6-mile route.

Not only do the newly added stations give more options to riders, but they also provide redundancy for the system, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month.

“Sooner or later we’re going to become somewhat reliant on this form of transportation in Las Vegas,” Hill said. “If you need to do maintenance work in a tunnel, you need the ability to continue to use the system and not just shut it down because there’s something going on in one spot. It provides a lot of advantages, and the Boring Company is willing to do it under the same terms. We’re excited about that.”

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.