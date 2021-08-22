Allegiant’s cashless system goes down during WWE SummerSlam

Charlotte Flair flies off the top ropes onto Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley below in the Raw Women's Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Raider Image official team store is located on the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans celebrate as King Nakamura arrives during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fan is dressed up as wrestler Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ringside ticket holder get to keep their custom chairs and even ship them home afterwards during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans get pumped up for some action during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Big E battles Baron Corbin with his "Money in the Bank" briefcase during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An outage of the payment processing system at Allegiant Stadium caused havoc for fans during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam show.

Multiple fans reported issues with the stadium’s cashless transactions, creating long lines and frustration.

A check of several concession stands revealed workers handing out free water, soda and hot food items that already had been prepared. Alcohol was not available.

One concession stand selling cans of beer did have a working credit card terminal. About 75 people were observed in line to purchase the beverages.

Petco Park in San Diego, California, which was hosting a Major League Baseball game between the Padres and Philadlephia Phillies on Saturday night, reported a similar issue on Twitter. The notice from the venue said it was a nationwide outage.

https://twitter.com/PetcoPark/status/1429262152020357135/photo/1

The payment processor, Shift4Payments, acknowledged on Twitter the issues with cashless transactions and that it was a nationwide problem.

“We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible,” the company tweeted.

We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible. — Shift4 Payments (@Shift4Payments) August 22, 2021

It was the first professional wrestling show at Allegiant Stadium and one of the first events of any kind with fans. The Raiders have played one preseason game at Allegiant and open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 13.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.