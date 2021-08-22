90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant’s cashless system goes down during WWE SummerSlam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 7:25 pm
 
Updated August 21, 2021 - 8:31 pm
Charlotte Flair flies off the top ropes onto Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley below in the Raw Wome ...
Charlotte Flair flies off the top ropes onto Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley below in the Raw Women's Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
The Raider Image official team store is located on the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium on T ...
The Raider Image official team store is located on the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans celebrate as King Nakamura arrives during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Satu ...
Fans celebrate as King Nakamura arrives during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A fan is dressed up as wrestler Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant ...
A fan is dressed up as wrestler Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant S ...
AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. Randy Orton & Riddle during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Ringside ticket holder get to keep their custom chairs and even ship them home afterwards durin ...
Ringside ticket holder get to keep their custom chairs and even ship them home afterwards during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans get pumped up for some action during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, ...
Fans get pumped up for some action during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Big E battles Baron Corbin with his "Money in the Bank" briefcase during WWE SummerSlam 202 ...
The Big E battles Baron Corbin with his "Money in the Bank" briefcase during WWE SummerSlam 2021 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An outage of the payment processing system at Allegiant Stadium caused havoc for fans during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam show.

Multiple fans reported issues with the stadium’s cashless transactions, creating long lines and frustration.

A check of several concession stands revealed workers handing out free water, soda and hot food items that already had been prepared. Alcohol was not available.

One concession stand selling cans of beer did have a working credit card terminal. About 75 people were observed in line to purchase the beverages.

Petco Park in San Diego, California, which was hosting a Major League Baseball game between the Padres and Philadlephia Phillies on Saturday night, reported a similar issue on Twitter. The notice from the venue said it was a nationwide outage.

https://twitter.com/PetcoPark/status/1429262152020357135/photo/1

The payment processor, Shift4Payments, acknowledged on Twitter the issues with cashless transactions and that it was a nationwide problem.

“We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible,” the company tweeted.

It was the first professional wrestling show at Allegiant Stadium and one of the first events of any kind with fans. The Raiders have played one preseason game at Allegiant and open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 13.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 missing Utah boys found safe in Elko County, father arrested
2 missing Utah boys found safe in Elko County, father arrested
2
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
LETTER: Look what the Trump haters have done
3
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
Woman who raised thousands on GoFundMe facing lawsuit
4
‘A horrible loss:’ Wrongful death trial nears end in Las Vegas
‘A horrible loss:’ Wrongful death trial nears end in Las Vegas
5
Life Time still plans to build club near Ikea in Las Vegas
Life Time still plans to build club near Ikea in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST