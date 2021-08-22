Allegiant’s cashless system goes down during WWE SummerSlam
A system outage at Allegiant Stadium caused havoc during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam show.
Multiple fans reported issues with the stadium’s cashless transactions, creating long lines and frustration.
A check of several concession stands revealed workers handing out free water, soda and hot food items that already had been prepared. Alcohol was not available.
One concession stand selling cans of beer did have a working credit card terminal. About 75 people were observed in line to purchase the beverages.
Petco Park in San Diego, California, which was hosting a Major League Baseball game between the Padres and Philadlephia Phillies on Saturday night, reported a similar issue on Twitter. The notice from the venue said it was a nationwide outage.
The payment processor, Shift4Payments, acknowledged on Twitter the issues with cashless transactions and that it was a nationwide problem.
“We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible,” the company tweeted.
It was the first professional wrestling show at Allegiant Stadium and one of the first events of any kind with fans. The Raiders have played one preseason game at Allegiant and open the regular season against the Ravens on Sept. 13.
