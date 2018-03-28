Authority leaders, Raiders president sign Las Vegas stadium documents

Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill and Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain on Wednesday signed all the documents needed to fund a $1.8 billion indoor football stadium that will house the NFL team and the UNLV Rebel football team beginning in 2020.

Steve Hill, seated right, speaks before signing the stadium development and lease agreements for the Las Vegas Stadium with Raiders President Marc Badain, seated left, at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Final approval came a day after NFL owners reviewed and consented to dozens of documents related to the development agreement, including a nonrelocation agreement, a joint-use agreement with UNLV and findings as to the financial position of the team as required by Senate Bill 1. The Raiders plan to have their new stadium completed by the summer of 2020 and play its first season in Southern Nevada that year.

