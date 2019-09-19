Chicago-based Levy named food-service partner at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders new food service partner at Allegiant Stadium has already served its first meals, feeding lunch to construction worker crews Thursday at the site.

Allegiant Stadium during sunset in Las Vegas, Sept. 7, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Allegiant Stadium isn’t even completed yet but the Raiders’ new food and beverage partner has served its first meals there.

Representatives of Chicago-based Levy, which specializes in sports and entertainment hospitality and game-day food and beverage services, offered lunch to hundreds of construction workers Thursday at the site of the $2 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium under construction at Interstate 15 and Russell Road.

Minutes after the first plate was distributed, the Raiders announced Levy as the contracted food-service vendor for stadium concessions, clubs, bars, suites and premium spaces.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The Raiders and Levy, which provides the food service for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, say they will partner with the best and most iconic chefs, restaurateurs and mixologists in Las Vegas to create a local focus in the stadium. Levy will employ its tech and analytics subsidiary, E15 Group, to leverage market intelligence to develop customized experiences that reflect and celebrate the local market and fan base.

The president and CEO of Levy, Andy Lansing, said the stadium is “in the heart of one of the world’s true culinary epicenters” and will solicit local experts to enhance the stadium food experience.

“There won’t be a better place to eat and drink on game days in Las Vegas than Allegiant Stadium,” Lansing said in a release.

Raiders President Marc Badain said Levy will deliver outstanding hospitality experiences year-round for special events in the stadium as well as for Raiders games.

“The Raiders are committed to providing the absolute best food and beverage experience to all fans visiting Allegiant Stadium,” he said.

Among the venues Levy serves are Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Levy is also at several baseball ballparks, including Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field and Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Levy also has been contracted for special events, including the Super Bowl, the Grammy Awards, the Kentucky Derby and all-star games for every major professional sports league.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.