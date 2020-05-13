First grass laid on field tray at Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium

Crews began rolling out the sod Wednesday for the natural grass field the Raiders will play on inside Allegiant Stadium.

The field tray will be stored outside the stadium on nongame days as UNLV football will play on artificial turf. The area where the tray is stored will be used for pregame festivities ahead of Raiders games.

The 4-foot-deep tray will move the 9,500-ton natural grass field in and out of the stadium.

The tray will roll in on 13 rails through a 14-by-240-foot opening on the south end of the stadium.

The field tray will take about 90 minutes to fully move in or out of the stadium via 76 electric motors moving it along a rail line.

