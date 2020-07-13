Illuminating of roof signs signals end of Allegiant Stadium branding

The company tasked with installing the majority of signs, Yesco, is capping off their work at the stadium with a trio of the largest of the hundreds of signs they’re installing on the site.

With less than a month to go, Allegiant Stadium is 98% complete

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the natural grass field tray on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Aerial view of the 4-feet-deep, 9,500-ton natural grass field tray that the Raiders will play on inside Allegiant Stadium as seen on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With the expected completion date for Allegiant Stadium drawing near, the company tasked with installing the majority of signs is capping off its work with a trio of the largest signs on the site.

The two largest, the 50-by-500-foot Allegiant Stadium signs on top of the stadium’s roof, were installed last month by Yesco, the Salt Lake City-based sign company whose largest production facility is in Las Vegas, and to the surprise of many, a portion of one of the signs was lit up during a test run in early July.

“We have just recently wrapped up the exterior Allegiant Stadium branding,” said Jeff Young, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Yesco. “They’re going to be quite dramatic in the air, and we’re very excited about seeing them during the games and other events. It’s going to be pretty special.”

The signs are mainly visible to those flying over the stadium, although a portion of the sign on the east side is visible as motorists approach the stadium from the south. The roof signs differ from the other illuminated signs, as those are internally illuminated, while the roof ones feature lights around the perimeter of the letters.

“Given the fact that the letters are white and the type of fixture we’re using, the illumination does cast itself into the center of the letters,” Young said.

Marquee going up

Yesco also is installing a large marquee sign on Dean Martin Drive just south of the corner of the soon-to-be-named Al Davis Way.

Permitted to go as high as 180 feet, it will be the largest free-standing sign at the stadium and is just north of where a massive 135,000-square-foot media mesh screen is being installed on the east-facing side of the facility.

“They were approved by the entitlements with the county to go up to 180 feet tall, but I don’t think the sign is quite that tall,” Young said.

Yesco created the majority of the signs, varying in size from thousands of square feet to as small as the palm of a hand, at its 140,000-square-foot Las Vegas warehouse located near the stadium site. They include the illuminated signs that get the most attention and various others, including way-finding signs inside and outside the stadium, which is scheduled to be completed by July 31.

Though Yesco has been in the sign business for 100 years and has been involved in major resort properties and amusement parks around the world, this project had as much attention, if not more, placed on it as it progressed.

“There has been an added level of attention,” Young said. “For the most part, our installers have been very focused and it hasn’t distracted them. Everyone is proud to be involved in this project.”

