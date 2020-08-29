Key dates in the evolution of Allegiant Stadium
July 6, 2015 — Gov. Brian Sandoval forms the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure committee to study building an NFL-caliber football stadium that UNLV could also use.
Timeline for the construction of Allegiant Stadium:
■ July 6, 2015 — By executive order, Gov. Brian Sandoval forms the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure committee to study building an NFL-caliber football stadium that UNLV could also use.
■ Sept. 15, 2016 — The Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee delivers its recommendations for building a stadium and how to finance it to Gov. Brian Sandoval.
■ Oct. 17, 2016 — Gov. Brian Sandoval signs legislation approved in a special legislative session committing the state to providing $750 million for the NFL stadium project.
■ Dec. 5, 2016 — The inaugural meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which ultimately will become the owner of the stadium, is held. Steve Hill chairs the new board.
■ March 27, 2017 — NFL approves the Oakland Raiders’ plan to relocate to Las Vegas and begin play in 2020. Hotels begin collecting room taxes to support stadium bonds.
■ May 1, 2017 — The Oakland Raiders acquire 62 acres at Interstate 15 and Russell Road for $77.5 million to build an indoor football stadium.
■ Nov. 13, 2017 — In a stirring ceremony remembering the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting, the Raiders break ground on the 65,000-seat stadium.
■ March 1, 2018 — The Stadium Authority and the Raiders sign off on the final development and lease agreements for the planned $1.8 billion stadium.
■ Aug. 5, 2019 — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. is officially announced as the naming-rights partner for the stadium that will be known as Allegiant Stadium.
■ April 17, 2020 — Contractors complete sealing the roof of Allegiant Stadium. Testing continues for the natural-grass field tray and north-end lanai doors.
■ July 31, 2020 — Contractors meet the deadline for substantial completion of Allegiant Stadium. Work not essential to staging games and events will continue through October.