Key dates in the evolution of Allegiant Stadium

The site of the future Raiders stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The lot where officials want to build a NFL football stadium to draw the Raiders to Las Vegas is seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the natural grass field tray on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Lights are lit up at the construction site of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A worker stands of the roof of the Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Timeline for the construction of Allegiant Stadium:

■ July 6, 2015 — By executive order, Gov. Brian Sandoval forms the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure committee to study building an NFL-caliber football stadium that UNLV could also use.

■ Sept. 15, 2016 — The Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee delivers its recommendations for building a stadium and how to finance it to Gov. Brian Sandoval.

■ Oct. 17, 2016 — Gov. Brian Sandoval signs legislation approved in a special legislative session committing the state to providing $750 million for the NFL stadium project.

■ Dec. 5, 2016 — The inaugural meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which ultimately will become the owner of the stadium, is held. Steve Hill chairs the new board.

■ March 27, 2017 — NFL approves the Oakland Raiders’ plan to relocate to Las Vegas and begin play in 2020. Hotels begin collecting room taxes to support stadium bonds.

■ May 1, 2017 — The Oakland Raiders acquire 62 acres at Interstate 15 and Russell Road for $77.5 million to build an indoor football stadium.

■ Nov. 13, 2017 — In a stirring ceremony remembering the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting, the Raiders break ground on the 65,000-seat stadium.

■ March 1, 2018 — The Stadium Authority and the Raiders sign off on the final development and lease agreements for the planned $1.8 billion stadium.

■ Aug. 5, 2019 — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. is officially announced as the naming-rights partner for the stadium that will be known as Allegiant Stadium.

■ April 17, 2020 — Contractors complete sealing the roof of Allegiant Stadium. Testing continues for the natural-grass field tray and north-end lanai doors.

■ July 31, 2020 — Contractors meet the deadline for substantial completion of Allegiant Stadium. Work not essential to staging games and events will continue through October.