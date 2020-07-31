90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Allegiant Stadium

After 993 days of work, Allegiant Stadium is (mostly) done

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 6:37 am
 

Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after ground was broken on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.

Workers hit the long-targeted July 31 substantial completion date Friday, marking the end of major construction on the 65,000 seat home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

The Silver and Black’s “field of dreams,” as by team owner Mark Davis referred to the stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017, is about ready to go.

“The substantial completion is absolutely a milestone in this project. It’s unbelievable how fast this thing has come together,” Davis said. “We still have to finish the job. There’s a punch list of things that need to get done and will get done.”

The work Davis is referring to is finishing-touch type items that won’t keep the stadium from hosting events — whenever that day comes. The stadium project’s closeout date is Nov. 30.

The stadium employed thousands of construction workers throughout the building process and is expected to create 6,000 permanent jobs. The team and its various partners are now in the process of hiring 4,500 part-time positions.

“I am pleased to see the stadium reach the substantial completion date, a major milestone in any construction project,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak, who played a key role in the stadium process. “This stadium has already proved to be a great thing for this community, including the creation of many jobs.”

Stadium project history

The project required a special session of the state Legislature in October 2016 to come up with a formula for funding the stadium.

The final breakdown included $750 million from the public, via an 0.88 percent room tax on hotel rooms in Clark County, with the remaining $1.2 billion funded by a combination of personal seat license sales and loans from the NFL and Bank of America.

July 31 was pushed as the completion date since early on, and despite a few hiccups here and there, the crew of thousands of trade workers delivered.

Crews navigated various issues that could have delayed the project, including the delivery of steel in spring of 2019, issues with the intricate cable net roof last fall and winter and the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“I can’t compliment the workers enough,” Davis said. “They took so much pride in building this stadium and throughout the virus, throughout everything they continued working and we wouldn’t be here without them. They are absolutely the MVPs of this whole thing.”

Season outlook

On Tuesday Davis took his “usual” midnight walk at the stadium and marveled at what has come to life.

“I was in the building on the 50-yard-line again just looking around,” Davis recalled. “There’s a lot of diamonds in the rough there. It’s absolutely magnificent.”

Davis wants nothing more than for fans to have the same experience and be able to take in the sights and sounds of Allegiant Stadium this fall.

The Raiders are slated to play their first game in the stadium versus the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 on Monday Night Football.

The stadium’s other tenant, UNLV’s football team, will be relocating from the aging Sam Boyd Stadium nine miles away from campus where the Rebels played for decades. In contrast, Allegiant Stadium is just three miles away from the school’s main campus.

“As a program with lofty goals, we are ecstatic about the completion of Allegiant,” said UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo. “This is a state-of-the-art, world-class facility and we look forward with excitement to giving our players, our fans and entire UNLV family the opportunity to enjoy a first-class college football experience. There simply is no equal to our new stadium — and we are working hard now so that we build a lasting legacy of success worthy of our new home.”

UNLV’s first game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Oct. 10 vs. Wyoming, though the school is trying to arrange a game against TCU for Aug. 29.

The first planned event at the stadium, a sold out Garth Brooks concert, was rescheduled from Aug. 22 to Feb. 27.

Currently, Nevada does not allow sporting events to be held with fans present and the state has yet to say when fans will be allowed to attend large events. But the NFL asked teams to block off the first six to eight rows in stadiums if fans are allowed in.

Eight rows equals about 8,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium, Davis said.

Davis is not on board with that plan and said it’s either everyone can attend or no one, not even him.

“If 8,000 people can’t go to that inaugural game, who does get to go?” Davis questioned. “I still don’t think it’s fair or equitable to tell 57,000 people you can go and tell 8,000 people you can’t go. So I had to make a decision, it’s with all or none. Right now I’m looking at none.”

If fans have to wait a little longer to get inside, Davis can wait, noting that he and the Raider Nation have already waited this long.

With or without fans, the stadium can’t be missed as it sits just off Interstate 15 in the shadows of the Las Vegas Strip.

With the structure complete and the building illuminated at night by a light ribbon outlining the facility, the stadium isn’t lost in a city already known for its bright lights.

“The stadium certainly has changed the landscape of Las Vegas, which you can really see now as you fly into McCarran International Airport,” Sisolak remarked. “There are only 32 cities that get to call themselves NFL cities and it’s really an honor that Las Vegas, representing Nevada, can be one of them.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders reveal inside of new headquarters in Henderson — VIDEO
Raiders reveal inside of new headquarters in Henderson — VIDEO
2
Jon Gruden welcomed to Las Vegas with Raiders-themed Shelby GT500
Jon Gruden welcomed to Las Vegas with Raiders-themed Shelby GT500
3
Mark Davis is home as Raiders open bizarre training camp
Mark Davis is home as Raiders open bizarre training camp
4
Jon Gruden says Raiders ‘want to crush’ coronavirus
Jon Gruden says Raiders ‘want to crush’ coronavirus
5
Allegiant Stadium issued temporary occupancy certificate
Allegiant Stadium issued temporary occupancy certificate
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Gruden says he wants to beat coronavirus "into the ground" - VIDEO
As Raiders Training Camp got underway amid the coronavirus pandemic, head coach Jon Gruden talked about how the virus has affected people he knows, the NFL, the Raiders and commented on those opting out of the season because of it. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders release video of Henderson headquarters
On Thursday the Raiders released a video showcasing the interior of their new Henderson headquarters.
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Raiders Gruden, Ruggs update from training camp - Video
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says he has not heard from any of his players on their choice to opt out from playing this season. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs says he feels 100 percent himself after suffering from a freak injury back in early June.
Gruden, Ruggs on expectations for the Raiders in 2020 - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on what improvements can be made to give the team a winning record and wide receiver Henry Ruggs talks about how he can contribute to the team in 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Rookies Adjust to NFL is Different in a Coronavirus World - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and their number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, wide receiver Henry Ruggs, address how the coronavirus pandemic has affected rookies attempting to transition to the NFL. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.13 | Training Camp
This week's guests are Ed Graney and Tanner Muse. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill. Learn the procedures of this novel NFL training camp in 2020.
Raiders LB Tanner Muse ready for training camp - Video
Las Vegas Raiders rookie linebacker Tanner Muse recently signed a four-year contract with the team and is ready to finally get some hands-on work.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.12| Al Davis
This week's guest is Jon Kingdon, sharing his stories of former Raiders owner Al Davis. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Raiders likely to play in an empty Allegiant Stadium
On Sunday, Raiders owner Mark Davis said the team is likely to play without fans in its first season in Las Vegas
Scott Bair Talks Sports Uncovered on NBC Sports - Video
Vegas Nation Blitz host Cassie Soto interviews Scott Bair about the Sports Uncovered documentary series on NBC sports.
Allegiant Stadium is on time, on budget - Video
With two weeks until the anticipated July 31 substantial completion date for Allegiant Stadium, crews are on task and on budget with the $2 billion project.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.11| Postgame Distancing
This week's guest is Scott Bair from NBC sports Bay Area talking about their latest podcast chronicling the story of former Raiders center Barret Robbins who went missing for Super Bowl XXXVII . Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by sports columnist Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.10 | Half Billion Dollar Man
This week's guest is former Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Jerry Robinson. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Ed Graney, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. What does Patrick Mahomes' megacontract mean for the Raiders? Where will Colin Kaepernick play this season? Jerry Robinson reflects on his time wearing silver and black.
Momofuku veteran chef leaving to cook for Raiders - VIDEO
Chef Michael Rubinstein is leaving the restaurant at The Cosmopolitan after 3½ years to take over as assistant executive chef at the Raiders’ practice facility.
Allegiant Stadium Performs Blackout Test - Video
Allegiant stadium performs a blackout test to ensure the safety of fans when the venue opens.
NFL expected to shorten preseason to two games - VIDEO
Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Vinny Bonsignore discuss what changes to expect if the NFL shortens the preseason to two games and what that means for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders’ Mark Davis unhappy with decision to sell ads on seats - Video
It was floated that the NFL Players Association was requesting the first eight rows of stadiums — and possibly the entire first deck — be tarped over to protect the players, which might have prompted an immediate vote by owners. After a heated discussion in which Raiders owner Mark Davis forcefully expressed his misgivings, the measure passed 31-1 requiring teams to tarp off the first eight rows but have the ability to sell advertising on them.
Crews test Allegiant Stadium video boards - Video
On Wednesday, the infamous Raiders shield logo was scrolled across portions of the video ribbons inside the Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders complete "Super Flush" - Video
Allegiant Stadium workers gave the 65,000-seat stadium’s restrooms a game day-like test by flushing all toilets and urinals at nearly the same time. This is known as a "super flush."
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.7 | BLM
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang. Tyrell Williams discusses how racism affected him as a child and how he hopes to use his platform to inspire change.
2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas
The Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas. The NFL announced on Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2021 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders get into action at local park - Video
Team members of the Las Vegas Raiders gathered to practice and run a few plays under the Las Vegas sun at a local park.
Amik Robertson Segment
Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto talks with Raiders' Amik Robertson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Blitz ep.5 | Henderson Bound
This week's guest is Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maurice Hurst Jr.. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders reporters Vinny Bonsignore and Adam Hill, Allegiant Stadium insider Mick Akers and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and the team will have training camp in Henderson. The Raiders sound off on social media about the current protests around the country, and we give you a fresh look at the almost finished Allegiant Stadium. Will the season start on time?
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Raiders preseason could play bigger role than usual - Video
The Raiders released the team's preseason schedule and this year's matchups could play a bigger role than usual.
Analysis on the Raiders Schedule: Tough Stretches, Season Odds and More - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium, the odds on the team's season wins, what stretches may be the toughest on the schedule and more. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden reacts to Raiders schedule - Video
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his thoughts on his team's schedule for the 2020 season.
Raiders to host 4 prime-time games in 2020 - Video
The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host four prime-time games.
Vegas Nation: Raiders to face Brady's Buccaneers after Bye Week - VIDEO
Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and columnist Ed Graney break down what to anticipate when the Raiders face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a primetime game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 25 coming off their bye week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Raiders will host Saints in Allegiant Stadium home opener - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders will open up Allegiant Stadium by hosting the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21 for a Monday night matchup.
Business Videos
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
THE LATEST