103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
UNLV Football

UNLV’s field at Allegiant a return to more traditional look

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2020 - 7:23 pm
 

Two photos of the artificial turf field on which UNLV will play at Allegiant Stadium were tweeted out on Wednesday.

Gone are the images of the “Welcome to Las Vegas” signs in each end zone that were evident at Sam Boyd Stadium. In their place UNLV’s nickname “Rebels” is in red lettering in both end zones. The school’s arched UNLV logo is also present.

UNLV has since turned over the reins to coach Marcus Arroyo, but whether the Rebels play this season because of the COVID-19 crisis remains to be seen. The Rebels’ first scheduled game at Allegiant is Oct. 3 against San Diego State, but UNLV reportedly is considering playing Texas Christian there on Aug. 29.

The Rebels’ home games against California on Aug. 29 and Arizona State on Sept. 12 were canceled.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
Man, woman killed while sitting in car in central Las Vegas
2
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
Tropicana for sale on Las Vegas Strip
3
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
Metro lieutenant dies after battling coronavirus
4
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
Garth Brooks, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium, to make Facebook announcement
5
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conf ...
Texas high school defensive back commits to UNLV
By / RJ

Senior defensive back Cameron Oliver announced his commitment to UNLV’s football team Monday night via Twitter, becoming the ninth member of the school’s 2021 recruiting class.

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during conference football media days at Green ...
Mountain West postpones football media days
By / RJ

The event was to take place virtually from July 27 to 29. The conference still will unveil its annual preseason awards, all-conference teams and predicted order of finish.