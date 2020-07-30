UNLV’s field at Allegiant a return to more traditional look

UNLV’s field at Allegiant Stadium includes the team nickname in both end zones and the arched logo on the playing field.

Crews installing the artificial turf that UNLV football will play its home games on in Allegiant Stadium on May 26, 2020. (Courtesy: Raiders)

Two photos of the artificial turf field on which UNLV will play at Allegiant Stadium were tweeted out on Wednesday.

Gone are the images of the “Welcome to Las Vegas” signs in each end zone that were evident at Sam Boyd Stadium. In their place UNLV’s nickname “Rebels” is in red lettering in both end zones. The school’s arched UNLV logo is also present.

UNLV has since turned over the reins to coach Marcus Arroyo, but whether the Rebels play this season because of the COVID-19 crisis remains to be seen. The Rebels’ first scheduled game at Allegiant is Oct. 3 against San Diego State, but UNLV reportedly is considering playing Texas Christian there on Aug. 29.

The Rebels’ home games against California on Aug. 29 and Arizona State on Sept. 12 were canceled.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.