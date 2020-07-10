California, Arizona State off UNLV’s football schedule

The Pac-12 announced Friday it would play a conference-only schedule this season, meaning UNLV will not play California and Arizona State at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV’s nonconference football schedule took a big hit Friday when the Pac-12 announced it plans to play only a conference schedule this season, meaning the Rebels won’t host California and Arizona State at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels were scheduled to play Cal on Aug. 29 in the first college football game in the $2 billion venue, and Arizona State was scheduled to visit Sept. 12.

UNLV’s other two nonconference games, Sept. 5 against Louisiana Tech at Sam Boyd Stadium and Sept. 19 at Iowa State, are still on the schedule for now. Those games could get dropped or moved, however, as various leagues cope with a resurgence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mountain West has not made any announcements regarding its plans.

UNLV had hoped to make a big splash this season playing in a state-of-the-art stadium just off the Strip and under a new coach in Marcus Arroyo. It’s possible the Rebels will play a conference-only schedule this fall, or they also could wind up playing in the spring if the coronavirus remains a major problem.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.